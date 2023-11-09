L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $445.35. 247,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.