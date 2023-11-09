L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 54,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.65. 11,707,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910,943. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

