L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,471,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067,917. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

