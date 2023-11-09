L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.40. 6,154,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810,633. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

