L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

