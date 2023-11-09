L.M. Kohn & Company Invests $1.21 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. L.M. Kohn & Company owned about 0.52% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,236 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

