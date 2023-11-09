L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 1,701 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 183,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,211. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.