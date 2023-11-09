L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 607 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $157.98. The company had a trading volume of 583,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,700. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

