L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 720 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $211.26. 252,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,919. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

