L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 305,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

