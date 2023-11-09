L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 456,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

