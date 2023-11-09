L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,975. The company has a market capitalization of $321.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.35 and a 200 day moving average of $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

