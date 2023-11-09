L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $588.43. The stock had a trading volume of 522,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.47. The company has a market cap of $267.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.87 and a 12-month high of $595.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

