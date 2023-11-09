L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 7,022 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,639,000 after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,650. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

