Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Up 7.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 96,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 85,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00. 40.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$57.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

