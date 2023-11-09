Lee Financial Co Acquires 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $677,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.89. 938,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $200.02 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.