Lee Financial Co Acquires New Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $157.50. 236,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,145. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

