Lee Financial Co Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 441,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,124. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

