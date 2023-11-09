Lee Financial Co Has $192,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lee Financial Co lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.88. 1,372,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

