Lee Financial Co Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tlwm grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PXD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.87. 493,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,797. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $262.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

