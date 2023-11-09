Lee Financial Co Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,548,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,533,293. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.88.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

