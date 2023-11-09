Lee Financial Co Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 31,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 122,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 414.8% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 21,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

