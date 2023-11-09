Lee Financial Co Sells 62,550 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,550 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. 145,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,870. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

