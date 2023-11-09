Lee Financial Co Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $216.08. 775,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

