LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.82. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 777,611 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 223.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

