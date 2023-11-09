LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.82. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 777,611 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

