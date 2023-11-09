Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $103.02 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

