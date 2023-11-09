Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $85.70.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

