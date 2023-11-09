Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Lion had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $714.32 million for the quarter.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Lion has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Get Lion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

About Lion

(Get Free Report)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.