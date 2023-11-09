Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 53.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

