Lisa Utzschneider Sells 8,428 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $116,390.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

