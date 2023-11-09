LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 1,126,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. The business had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

LivePerson Profile

(Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

