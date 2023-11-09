LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $40.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

