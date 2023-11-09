Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CTO Buys $10,001.40 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) CTO Travis M. Joyner bought 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $10,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at $84,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.25) by $0.23. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 311.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Local Bounti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

View Our Latest Report on Local Bounti

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 76.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 927,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 355,864 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.