LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director David L. Gruber Buys 3,500 Shares

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $31.48 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 472.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on LTC

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.