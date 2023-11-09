LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director David L. Gruber Buys 3,500 Shares

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of LTC opened at $31.48 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
