Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.37 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.31). 1,035,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 290,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.35).

Luceco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.57. The firm has a market cap of £171.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

Further Reading

