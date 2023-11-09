Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCID. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,215,518. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

