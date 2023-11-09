Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,215,518. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.81.
In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
