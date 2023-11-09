Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $409.43. 214,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.54 and a 200-day moving average of $379.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

