Lument Finance Trust (LFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.14. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

