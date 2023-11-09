Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 14.4 %

LAZR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 3,662,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,677. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.67. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $71,825,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

