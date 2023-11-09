Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.38. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,259,134 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,704,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 2,539,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 14.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,008.66% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

