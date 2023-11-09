Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 11,037,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,982,727. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares in the company, valued at $452,531.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

