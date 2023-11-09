Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.40. Lyft shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 3,708,749 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,726 shares of company stock worth $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares worth $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

