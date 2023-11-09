Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.40. Lyft shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 3,708,749 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal purchased 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal acquired 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 168.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.