Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 314.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 462,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 83,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.57%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

