Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 246.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $198.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,977. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $198.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.