Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $611,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

