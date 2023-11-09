Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 124,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,118. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.