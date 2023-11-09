Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $445,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 23.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

QRVO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

